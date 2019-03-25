Yuvraj Singh has made headlines as much for his affairs off-field as much he has for his striking performance on-field. From being in a steady relationship with Kim Sharma to dating a number of actresses before finally setting his eyes on Hazel Keech, Yuvraj's love story is nothing less than a Bollywood script.

On Kapil Sharma's show, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech had once revealed how their relationship began. Talking about that phase, Yuvraj had said that he once he saw her and liked her, he wanted to meet her. But, Hazel just wasn't interested in him. Yuvraj first approached Hazel on Facebook where she took a long, long time to accept his friend request. And once she did, Yuvraj pushed to meet her.

What's surprising is that it took Yuvraj three years to convince her to meet him. Every time they used to decide a date and time, Keech used to turn off her phone on that particular day and not show up. This happened a number of times over a period of three years, post which, Hazel finally gave up seeing Yuvraj's perseverance and patience.

Hazel had revealed on the show that for her family, Yuvraj was a really big name but, since she wasn't interested in cricket at all, she considered him at par. In fact, she never tried to Google him or find out more about him through the internet or their common friends.

However, once the duo met in person, there was no looking back for the two. Hazel and Yuvraj got along like a house on fire at their very first meet and struck a rapport. It took the couple a few more years of dating before they finally decided to tie the knot. Yuvraj popped the question in the most romantic, surprising way to Hazel Keech in Bali and of course, she said yes.