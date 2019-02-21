Cricket and films have always been the two things which have kept us on tenterhooks. So it doesn't really come as a surprise when we see the best of both our worlds coming together. Rumours, speculations and conjectures about an affair, a secret date or an impending wedding ceremony leave us in a state of euphoria. The nation had gone berserk when the news of MS Dhoni having sacrificed Deepika Padukone for his buddy Yuvraj Singh started making headlines.

Yuvraj had met Deepika after the T20 World Cup of 2007. Rumours of Dhoni having a soft spot for her had started making waves. It was said that since Deepika didn't like his long hair, Dhoni had cut them short. But, for Dhoni, friendship came first. When he got to know about his buddy Yuvraj being interested in Deepika, he made way for the two.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Yuvraj Singh had spilled the beans on his short-term relationship with Deepika Padukone. Talking about how they met, Yuvraj had said, "I had just come back from South Africa and we met through common friends in Mumbai. We liked each other and wanted to know more. We didn't spend enough time with each other to know if it was going to be a long-term thing. As things turned out she moved on and so did I."

Further elaborating on Deepika moving ahead with Ranbir Kapoor, Singh had said, "Well, she was with me and now she's moved on with another person. I guess it's her personal choice. If someone wants to move out of a relationship, there isn't much that the other person can do. I'm not blaming anyone but just stating the facts."

Though all three of them – Deepika, Dhoni and Yuvraj – are married now, we can't help but wonder, what would have been the dynamics had Deepika moved ahead in her relationship with Yuvraj Singh.