Deepika Padukone to Preity Zinta, let's take a look at Yuvraj Singh's link-up rumours with Bollywood actresses

Deepika Padukone: The nation had gone berserk when the news of MS Dhoni having sacrificed Deepika Padukone for his buddy Yuvraj Singh started making headlines. Yuvraj had met Deepika after the T20 World Cup of 2007. Rumours of Dhoni having a soft spot for her had started making waves. But, for Dhoni, friendship came first. When he got to know about his buddy Yuvraj being interested in Deepika, he made way for the two. However, as luck would have it, Deepika moved on from Yuvraj to Ranbir Kapoor.

Preity Zinta: Their friendship and camaraderie started making news during their tenure together in IPL's Kings XI Punjab. Though the duo always denied being in a relationship, their body-language and comfort level with each other spoke otherwise.

Kim Sharma: Right when Yuvraj Singh was at the peak of his career, his on-field shots and his affair with actress Kim Sharma also kept creating quite a storm. After four years of dating, just when there were rumours of the duo ready to walk down the aisle, the country was shocked by the news of the couple drifting apart. While many sections blamed Yuvraj Singh's mother, Shabnam Singh, of being the reason behind this, many claimed the truth was something else.

Neha Dhupia: Yuvraj Singh and Neha Dhupia still remain thick friends however, there was a time when the duo was rumoured to be romantically involved. Incidentally, Angad Bedi, too, is a good friend of Yuvraj Singh and had not invited him to the wedding apparently for the same reason.

Minissha Lamba: Rumours of an alleged affair started doing the rounds when a picture of Minissha Lamba and Yuvraj Singh kissing made its way to the internet. Minissha had later clarified that it wasn't her but a lookalike.

Riya Sen: Riya Sen and Yuvraj's alleged affair lasted for a brief period. The couple had met at a social gathering and hit it off from there.

Hazel Keech: Last on the list is Hazel Keech, whom Yuvraj not only wooed but is also happily married to.