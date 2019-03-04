One of the most famous face on the cricket field, Yuvraj Singh, has always made news about his professional and personal life. While the cricketer always managed to churn out something pleasantly unexpected at the cricket field, in real-life too, his secret affairs and flings kept making it to the headlines.

Right when Yuvraj Singh was at the peak of his career, his on-field shots and his affair with actress Kim Sharma also kept creating quite a storm. The duo went steady for over four long years, something which people weren't expecting form Yuvraj Singh, who had developed an image of being a Casanova.

After four years of dating, just when there were rumours of the duo ready to walk down the aisle, the country was shocked by the news of the couple drifting apart. While many sections blamed Yuvraj Singh's mother, Shabnam Singh, of being the reason behind this, many claimed the truth was something else.

As per a TOI report, it was Kim Sharma's abusive and possessive behaviour that made Yuvraj Singh call off the relationship. A source had revealed to the daily, "The truth is that Kim had become obsessive and terribly abusive – that was the reason for Yuvraj to call the relationship off. She would keep calling him up all the time and disturb him. It was killing his confidence. This is especially true of the time he was in Pakistan – but Yuvi avoided any kind of retaliation."

Yuvraj's mother, Shabnam Singh said that though her son discusses everything with her, when it comes to marriage he is bound to do what's best for him and she would let him take his own call. Kim Sharma never came out in the open to talk about the affair or the break-up.