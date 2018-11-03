It's Bollywood's biggest wedding season for two of the most iconic stars of our country – Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra who are all set to tie the knot.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave their fans a hugely pleasant surprise by announcing their wedding dates. However, as it happens in almost everyone's life, Ranveer Singh came into Deepika's world much later. Prior to that, Deepika had already and allegedly dated seven men before him. Let's take a look at the men that Deepika Padukone allegedly dated before settling down for Ranveer Singh.

Nihaar Pandya: Nihaar and Deepika reportedly met during an acting course in Mumbai. It didn't take much time for their romance to blossom as the couple even allegedly moved in together. However, to focus more on her career, Deepika parted ways with Nihaar amicably. Pandya is currently dating singer Neeti Mohan and is expected to get married early next year.

Upen Patel: Though nothing concrete can be said about their love affair but it was alleged that Deepika briefly dated Upen after breaking up with Nihaar Pandya. The couple allegedly became close during a sensuous photoshoot.

MS Dhoni: Before Dhoni lost his heart to Sakshi, he was smitten by Deepika Padukone. It was reported that Dhoni had asked Shah Rukh to introduce him to Deepika right after Om Shanti Om. Deepika even accompanied Dhoni to a couple of matches.

Yuvraj Singh: Competitors on field also found competition in their love life, when Yuvraj Singh also lost his heart to Deepika. There were reports of Deepika celebrating Yuvraj's birthday at her own home and subsequently, Yuvraj also threw a lavish bash on her birthday.

Ranbir Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's love story doesn't need any introduction. The duo starred in many films together and lost their hearts to each other. The couple dated for two years before Deepika admitted that they had parted ways because of Ranbir's infidelity.

Siddharth Mallya: It was Deepika Padukone's relationship with liquor baron, Vijay Mallya's son, Siddharth which grabbed maximum headlines. Deepika started accompanying him to parties, events and to IPL matches. Siddharth had even kissed Deepika publically after his team won.

Muzamil Ibrahim: Deepika allegedly dated model-turned-actor Muzabil for a brief period. Muzamil, who hails from Kashmir, made his Bollywood debut with 'Dhokha' in 2007. It was reported that he had also been offered some role in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' which he declined due to Deepika's presence in the film.