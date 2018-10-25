While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding date is already announced, reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also set to the tie the knot soon.

Ranveer and Deepika have announced that they are going to get hitched on November 14 and 15. Although Priyanka and Nick, who are already engaged, have not made any official announcement about their marriage yet, it has been reported that their wedding dates have also been finalised.

According to reports, PeeCee and her fiancé will tie the knot on November 30, and it will be a three-day long extravaganza. The invitation cards have also reportedly been sent out.

"The wedding will take place on November 30 and the three-day long functions include a sangeet ceremony on November 29 and a reception on December 1. They have invited a select guest list of 110 people including relatives and close friends," Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

Adding that a bachelor party will be held at Mehrangarh Fort in Rajasthan, the report also stated that details about the big fat wedding are being deliberately kept under the wraps.

"The authorities have been strictly told not to entertain any queries about the event by the locals or the media. Since it's going to be a high-end affair, they have been instructed to not disclose any information. While the hotel authorities have been approached for the bookings on mentioned dates, but the advance amount is yet to reach them," the source told the publication.

Talking about the star couple's wedding attire, the report stated that Priyanka and Nick will be seen sporting traditional Indian outfit for the wedding. Considering the shortage of time, the actress has reportedly been trying hard to finish up all her work commitments before her big day.