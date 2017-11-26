Sports News
Virat Kohli breaks Ricky Ponting, Sunil Gavaskar's records; Twitter lauds India captain
BCCI officials were irked to learn that Yuvraj Singh missed Ranji Trophy matches to undergo some serious training at NCA in Bengaluru to pass the yo-yo test.
Nov 26, 2017
India ODI, T20 squad for Sri Lanka series: Will BCCI selectors pick Yuvraj Singh?
India squad for South Africa Tests to be announced; Kohli likely to be rested for SL ODIs, T20Is
Bengaluru Open 2017: Sumit Nagal downs Jay Clarke to win maiden ATP Challenger title
PV Sindhu enters Hong Kong Open badminton 2017 final; to face Tai Tzu Ying
India to host first ever South Asian Regional Badminton Tournament in Guwahati
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) remain the two key men to watch out for on Saturday's match at Anfield.
Nov 25, 2017
Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: Line up, match time, TV channel in India
Lionel Messi signed the much-anticipated contract extension with FC Barcelona until the 2020-21 season. His buyout clause is out of the world!
Nov 25, 2017
Messi 2021: Can any football club pay Barcelona €700m for Messi now?
Ashes 2017: 'Best batsman' Steve Smith can break my Test centuries record, says this legend
MS Dhoni reveals playing this sport improved his fitness [Video and Photos]
UFC Shanghai: India's Bharat Khandare taps out in Round 1 to China's Song Yadong
Danielle Wyatt back with another Tweet on Virat Kohli after getting into 'same team'
Hong Kong Open 2017 semi-finals live streaming: Watch PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon on TV, online
Minerva Punjab vs Mohun Bagan live: Watch I-League first match on TV, online
