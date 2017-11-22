Sports News
The meeting did not lead to any official confirmation on matters related to player retention and right-to-match options.
Nov 22, 2017
IPL 2018: Which teams want player retention and right-to-match options?
No time to waste: Australian Open to witness 25-second shot-clocks
The final decision on the players' retention and right-to-match will be finalised later.
Nov 22, 2017
IPL 2018 Player retention: Here is how KKR and Rajasthan Royals are upsetting Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings
Sevilla vs Liverpool live football streaming: Watch UEFA Champions League 2017 match live on TV, Online
INTERVIEW: A possible Pro Chess League in India? Tania Sachdev remains optimistic
Grand launch of I-League 2017-18 season in New Delhi; four teams set to debut
Bikinis in Ashes: Fancy the Gabba Pool Deck? Here's how to watch Aus vs Eng from the pool
Gaurav Gill, OC Veiby to battle it out at APRC 2017 final round in Chikmagalur
The first of the upcoming five-match series starts in Brisbane on Thursday, November 23. Here's how you can watch the match on TV, online
Nov 21, 2017
The Ashes 2017, Australia vs England: Cricket live streaming, global TV guide and full schedule
Sunil Chhetri wedding: Beautiful PHOTOS from his sangeet ceremony
What would have happened if Virat Kohli and India would have declared their second innings 45 minutes earlier? There is no guarantee India would end up winning the first Test.
Nov 21, 2017
Did Virat Kohli declare a bit too late? Here is what Aakash Chopra has to say
Hong Kong Superseries 2017: Badminton live streaming, TV listings and draw preview
Paige returns to WWE Monday Night Raw, brutally assaults Alexa Bliss
Kolkata to Kolkata: Full list of Virat Kohli's 50 international centuries
