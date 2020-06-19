Dream Sports Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, has supported over six lakh Indians during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, since March 2020. Joining the nation in the fight against Covid-19, Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) has provided cooked meals, dry ration, and hygiene kits to the underprivileged and protective gear to the frontline workers of Govt of Maharashtra and BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). DSF has also contributed to the PM CARES and CM Relief fund for COVID-19.

DSF donates 3,500 hygiene kits to daily wage workers

Dream Sports Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, that has brands such as Dream11, FanCode and DreamX in its portfolio. With the support of NGOs such as Feeding India, Vandana Foundation, Mumbai Food Project, Learning By Locals and Angel Xpress, DSF provided close to 60,000 food packets and 3,500 hygiene kits to daily wage workers and at-risk families that needed significant support.

Even Dream Sports' employees collectively funded 3,500 PPE kits by voluntarily contributing over INR 25 Lakhs personally. Furthermore, DSF also facilitated the contribution of 4.75 lakh masks to the Govt of Maharashtra that will be deployed among the frontline workers.

Talking about the COVID-19 crisis faced, Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Dream Sports said, "This is an unprecedented crisis for our nation and the world at large. Each one of us needs to support and stand alongside our nation, frontline workers and those in need. We are committed to helping our government and civic bodies in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and are glad that through our efforts, we were able to help over 6 lakh Indians. Happy to share that the Sportans (Dream Sports employees) also came forward voluntarily to contribute close to INR 25 lakh to help the country in this battle."