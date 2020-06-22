India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is trying his hands at cooking these days as he feels it is never too late to learn anything new. Recently, on his Instagram, the cricketer had announced, that he and fiance Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child, and the Serbian dancer-actress recently shared a photograph flaunting her baby bump.

Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film "Satyagraha" and was later seen in films like "Action Jackson" (2014) and "Fukrey Returns" (2017). She has also appeared in the season eight of "Bigg Boss", and appeared in the video of Badshah's blockbuster track "DJ waley babu".

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media. On January 1, Hardik had shared an image where he is seen proposing to Natasa and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." (I'm yours, you're mine, all of Hindustan knows)

The 26-year old posted two photos of him cooking along with the post, "Never too late to try your hand at learning something new. Chef duties at the Pandya household. Swipe for the dish. PS dish is cheese butter masala," Hardik said in a post on Instagram.

Recently, former Australian captain Ian Chappell said that it will be helpful for India if Hardik is fit for the Border Gavaskar Trophy scheduled towards the end of the year.

Chappell said that the presence of Pandya can give India an extra seam bowling option and depth in batting. "It will help if Hardik Pandya is available. He gives India an extra bowling option to maintain the pressure when the leading fast bowlers need a rest," Chappell wrote his column for ESPNcricinfo.

"This is Pandya's chance to gradually build up overs in the three Tests before the SCG match, where he could act as the third seamer so that a second spinner can be included.

"Having Pandya at seven would necessitate Rishabh Pant keeping and batting at six," he added.