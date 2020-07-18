Scuderia Alpha Tauri made its racing debut this season and are now coming out with a documentary that shows behind-the-scenes footage of how the team approached starting the new season that got off to a delayed start due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of two teams owned by Red Bull, Alpha Tauri has raced for 14 years in Formula 1 as Scuderia Toro Rosso, which was the feeder team for Red Bull Racing.

Alpha Tauri releases documentary

The documentary -- named "Open the Doors," follows the team into the pits for testing of their new race car in Barcelona.

By the time they reach Melbourne for the F1 season opener, excitement is high and all systems are go... until coronavirus forces the sport to hit the brakes. The documentary shares the thoughts of Team Principal Franz Tost on the FIA's decision to cancel the race.

He also recounts the shock and uncertainty of the team's long flight home and his eerie drive on Italy's empty streets to Faenza, where Scuderia AlphaTauri are headquartered.

With access into the inner sanctum – including Scuderia AlphaTauri's offices, racecar assembly area and composite facility – "Open the Doors" serves up a rare view of a team in extraordinary circumstances.