IBTimes IN

In what can truly be called exemplary, 21-year-old sprinter Hima Das has been inducted as Deputy Superintendent in Assam Police. At the age when most students haven't even completed their college convocation yet, she is already an Arjuna awardee and now a Deputy SP. Her story is filled with inspiration and is worth being told.

The story of Hima Das the "Dhing Express"

It's not for nothing that Hima Das been nick-named as 'Dhing Express.' The young sprinter from the state of Assam became the first Indian woman, in fact, the first Indian athlete to clinch a gold medal for the nation in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships. She clocked a 'fast and furious' speed of 51.46 seconds.

India's pride and prestige

Hima's post on Humans of Bombay shared in 2019, to date starts trending again and for the right reasons. Hailing from a humble background, Hima grew up in a joint family with both her parents being rice farmers. When she qualified for the Commonwealth Games in 2018, her parents did not realise the significance of the feat but knew it was a big deal, since they saw her on TV.

It took a sports teacher in school to realise her true potential and asked her to participate in an inter-district athletics competition. That's how and when the journey of a legend began.

"My parents always told me to make the best of what I have," said the girl that later went on to become a quotable quote for the youngsters. Asian Youth Championship, Commonwealth Games in Australia, World Youth Championship followed and the nation acknowledged the laurels she brought. In 2018, she received the prestigious Arjuna award.

Lots of encouragement

Among heaps of encouragement and kind and inspiring words, one odd comment didn't align with the general sentiment. "A 21-year-old given such an important responsibility?" Someone thought it was right to discredit everything because athletes are essentially meat-eaters.

"Athletes have to eat a lot of meat. I believe, like PV Sindhu, Hima Das also eats. No respect hence." But a little lack of appreciation by a handful is not even a roadblock for the girl who has crossed many hurdles. "Hopefully, her new journey will redefine the police forces and a woman cop as well," wrote a user.