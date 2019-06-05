Assam Police used their humour to good use by tweeting a lost and found photo for 590kg of marijuana.

On Tuesday, Assam Police had tweeted out an image of bundles of drugs with the caption, "Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri."

Assam Police made fun of the people who lost their stash and also congratulated the Dhubri police for finding and seizing the marijuana at the Chagolia checkpoint.

The Assam police had a very busy 2019 till now with multiple drug busts in the state with the latest in March where the criminal investigation department had discovered a godown in Guwahati, storing huge bundles of psychotropic drugs.

In Itanagar, the CID had cracked down another a heroin racket in Itanagar.

The humorous and cheeky tweet by Assam Police had social media in stitches and the post received over 16k likes and 6k retweets.