India's ace sprinter Hima Das has been nominated for the prestigious Khel Ratna award while boxer Lovlina Borgohain has been nominated for Arjuna award by the state government of Assam, a top official said here on Monday.

Assam government's Sports and Youth Welfare Director Dharma Kanta Mlli said that State's Sports Secretary Dulal Chandra Das has sent a letter to the union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry recommending Hima Das's name for the Khel Ratna award.

"The sports secretary also proposed the name of ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain for the Arjuna award. Both Das and Borgohain are Assam's pride.

"The Assam government and the people of Assam would be very happy if the central government accepts the state government's proposals," Mlli told IANS.

The 20-year-old from Dhing village in Assam is one of the youngest nominees for Khel Ratna this year and will be vying for the top honour with cricketer Rohit Sharma, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, paddler Manika Batra and women's hockey captain Rani Rampal.

Hima had a stellar 2018 where she won her U-20 world title and followed it up with 400m silver, 4X400 mixed relay gold (upgraded) and women's 4X400m gold at the Jakarta Asian Games.

Hima bagged 200m gold in Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland in 2019 and 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in the Czech Republic as she continued to sizzle.

She was also invited to compete at the Doha World Championship but a back injury ruled her out of the prestigious competition.

Recently, Hima said her role model has always been cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In an Instagram chat with veteran India batsman Suresh Raina, Hima had said, "My role model is Sachin Tendulkar, I still remember talking to him when he invited me to his home. When I saw him, I ended up crying and sir consoled me. It was the best moment for me. Meeting your role model is a big moment for everyone and no one can forget that."

Hima is already an Arjuna Award winner, which she received in 2018.