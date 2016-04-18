Play
Claudio Ranieris tactics, Riyad Mahrezs creativity and Jamie Vardys goals have all played a part in Leicester Citys remarkable run but good karma is what will land them their first English Premier League title, according to a Thai monk.
Sports News
Play
A new Guinness World Record for the fastest hole in golf by a team of four has been broken in spectacular fashion by team France. Up against Spain and Denmark, Frances team of Raphael Jacquelin, Alex Levy, Gregory Havret and Romain Wattel set the time of 34.8 seconds, smashing the old record of 68 seconds in style.
Team France break record for fastest hole in golf
Play
South African Branden Grace delivered a final-round master class to clinch a long expected first victory on the PGA Tour by two shots at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina on 17 April. The world number 14, who thrust himself into the limelight at the games highest level with top-four finishes last year at the US Open and PGA Championship, closed with a superb five-under-par 66 at the Harbour Town course on Hilton Head Island.
Branden Grace looking forward to more wins after first PGA Tour victory
Play
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has said heâ€™s not worried about Tottenham having the possibility to close the gap between themselves and the Foxes to five points, after a 2-2 draw with West Ham on 17 April. Spurs take on Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium on 18 April, and with only four games to go, need to keep the pressure on Leicester.
Leicester 2-2 West Ham: Claudio Ranieri not worried about title race
Play
Former England and Manchester United defender talks Wayne Rooney, Euro 2016, and his new online businesses.
Rio Ferdinand: Wayne Rooney doubters do not understand football
