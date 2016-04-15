Sports News
Play
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged for trust to be placed in match officials after Leicester City fan Kevin Friend was replaced as the referee for Spurs Premier League clash with Stoke City on 18 April. Neil Swarbrick will referee the fixture as second-placed Spurs, who are chasing a first league title since 1961, look to close the seven-point gap on leaders Leicester with five games left. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had said the Premier League was setting a dangerous precedent by replacing the referee and Pochettino agreed with his north London counterpart.
Apr 15, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino calls for trust in referees after Kevin Friend switch
Play
The 96 victims of the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy were remembered at Liverpoolâ€™s Europa League clash with Borussia Dortmund on 14 April, a day ahead of the 27th anniversary of the disaster. A minuteâ€™s silence was reportedly observed and fans from both teams joined in a rendition of Liverpool anthem Youâ€™ll Never Walk alone.
Apr 15, 2016
Hillsborough: Anfield Remembers victims with haunting rendition of Youll Never Walk Alone
India demolish Malaysia 6-1, to face Australia in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final
IPL 2016: Rising Pune Supergiants wants matches to be hosted in Visakhapatnam
Global Hockey League to debut in 2019; 7 countries to participate
IPL 2016: Kings XI Punjab matches to be hosted at Dharamsala
IPL 2016: Suresh Raina outstanding as Gujarat Lions captain, says Brendon McCullum
NBA 2016 Playoffs schedule: Complete fixtures, TV listings, dates and venues
John Terry arrested for DUI: Reports
Champions League semifinal draw: Real Madrid to play Manchester City as Atletico and Bayern Munich clash
East Bengal vs Sporting Clube de Goa live streaming & TV information: Watch I-League 2016 live
Play
Liverpool added another fairytale comeback to their history books as they fought back from 3-1 down against Borussia Dortmund to reach the Europa League semi-finals after Dejan Lovrens stoppage-time winner secured a 4-3 win on 14 April.
Apr 15, 2016
Liverpool 4-3 Dortmund: Klopp hails â€˜pretty coolâ€™ show by Reds
IPL 2016 points table: Teams, standings, wins, losses and net run rate
LIVE STREAMING: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab live IPL 2016 score
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream