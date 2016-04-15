Sports News

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged for trust to be placed in match officials after Leicester City fan Kevin Friend was replaced as the referee for Spurs Premier League clash with Stoke City on 18 April. Neil Swarbrick will referee the fixture as second-placed Spurs, who are chasing a first league title since 1961, look to close the seven-point gap on leaders Leicester with five games left. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had said the Premier League was setting a dangerous precedent by replacing the referee and Pochettino agreed with his north London counterpart. Apr 15, 2016
