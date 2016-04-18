Sports News
IPL 2016: Kane Williamson believes Virat Kohli is someone to learn from and admire
IPL 2016: Virat Kohli backs Chris Gayle to deliver for RCB
SRH vs MI match prediction: A look at how IPL 2016 Match 12 might transpire
Barcelona vs Valencia highlights: Barca's loss throws door wide open for Atletico and Real in La Liga title race
IPL 2016: Rahul Dravid lets us play our own game, says centurion Quinton de Kock
IPL 2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians team news and playing XI
Rio 2016: Dipa Karmakar becomes the first Indian gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
RCB vs Delhi Daredevils highlights: Watch as Quinton de Kock and Karun Nair power DD to a scintillating victory
Bengaluru FC are I-League champions for second time
KXIP vs RPS IPL 2016 highlights: Watch as Vijay, Vohra, Maxwell star in Kings XI win
I-League: 'Que sera sera', 'We shall overcome' fill Kanteerava as BFC play final home game
IPL 2016: Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga ruled out of tournament
Watch La Liga live: Barcelona vs Valencia live streaming and TV information
Sri Lanka star spinner announces retirement from limited overs cricket
