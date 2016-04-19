Sports News

Stoke 0-4 Tottenham: Pochettino hails Tottenhams perfect performance

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said Spurs issued a warning to title rivals Leicester with a perfect performance as they thrashed Stoke 4-0 on 18 April. Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored two goals each, which cut the Foxesâ€™ lead at the top of the table to five points with four games left. Apr 19, 2016
