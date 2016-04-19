Sports News
Play
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said Spurs issued a warning to title rivals Leicester with a perfect performance as they thrashed Stoke 4-0 on 18 April. Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored two goals each, which cut the Foxesâ€™ lead at the top of the table to five points with four games left.
Apr 19, 2016
Stoke 0-4 Tottenham: Pochettino hails Tottenhams perfect performance
Kings XI Punjab vs KKR prediction: How the IPL 2016 game might fare in Mohali
IPL 2016: Batting problems continue to worry Mumbai Indians
ISL news: Mumbai City FC name Alexandre Guimaraes as Nicolas Anelka's replacement
KXIP vs KKR IPL 2016: Glenn Maxwell vs Andre Russell - get your hard hats on
New ICC revenue model could cost BCCI Rs 1,000cr, claims PIL
Arsenal fans vent their ire at Arsene Wenger as another season turns sour
IPL 2016: Kings XI Punjab vs KKR team news and playing XI
IPL 2016: Blow for KKR as John Hastings is ruled out of the tournament
FIFA corruption scandal: US judge releases transcripts of three guilty pleas
Video Stoke City vs Tottenham highlights: Watch as Kane and Alli cut the gap to leaders Leicester City
Rio 2016: After sealing a berth in Olympics, Dipa Karmakar wins gold in vaults
Watch NBA 2016 playoffs live: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets game 2 live streaming & TV information
SRH vs MI IPL 2016 highlights: Watch as Warner, bowlers take Sunrisers Hyderabad past Mumbai Indians
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream