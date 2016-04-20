Sports News
Conor McGregor out of UFC 200, after tweet saying he wants to 'retire young'
IPL 2016: Mumbai Indians vs RCB team news and playing XI
IPL 2016: Chris Gayle to miss next two RCB matches
Kings XI Punjab vs KKR highlights: Watch Uthappa and bowlers help Knight Riders top IPL 2016 points table
Play
Amir Khan believes he is capable to jump two weight divisions when he faces WBC, Ring Magazine and Lineal Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez on 7 May in Las Vegas. The former WBA light welterweight champion was training in Hayward ahead of his WBC Middleweight title fight against Canelo Alvarez and Khan believes he has the right game plan to beat the big hitting Mexican.
Apr 19, 2016
Amir Khan ready to take double division jump for middleweight glory
Newcastle United vs Manchester City live streaming and TV information: Watch EPL live
I believe in the better moments of life: Jon Jones on UFC return after a year
Watch DFB Cup 2016 semifinal live: Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen live streaming & TV information
LIVE STREAMING: Kings XI Punjab vs KKR IPL 2016 live cricket score
Rio 2016: Dipa Karmakar now eyeing a medal at the Olympics
Play
World number ones Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams win Laureus sportsman and sportswoman of 2016 awards - Djokovic for the second year running.
Apr 19, 2016
Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams scoop Laureus sports awards 2016
Harry Kane transfer: European heavyweights step up chase for Spurs star
IPL 2016: SRH opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan's time to find form running out
Boxing news: Amir Khan wants to defeat Canelo Alvarez and become new pound-for-pound king
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream