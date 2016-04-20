Sports News

Play

Amir Khan ready to take double division jump for middleweight glory

Amir Khan believes he is capable to jump two weight divisions when he faces WBC, Ring Magazine and Lineal Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez on 7 May in Las Vegas. The former WBA light welterweight champion was training in Hayward ahead of his WBC Middleweight title fight against Canelo Alvarez and Khan believes he has the right game plan to beat the big hitting Mexican. Apr 19, 2016
Prev 777 778 779 780 781 782 783 784 785 786 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR