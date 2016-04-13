Sports News

Danny Willett hopes to take Masters victory in his stride

Britains Danny Willett returned to the UK as Masters champion on 12 April, telling reporters he hopes to take the triumph in his stride. The 28-year-old Englishman took advantage of a shocking back-nine meltdown by defending champion and runaway leader Jordan Spieth to win his first major title by three shots at the 80th Masters in Augusta on 10 April. Apr 12, 2016
