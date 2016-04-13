Sports News
KKR vs MI prediction: How the IPL 2016 game at Eden Gardens might shape
FA Cup: West Ham vs Manchester United team news and lineups
India vs New Zealand hockey live score: Sultan Azlan Shah Cup live streaming and TV information
IPL 2016: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers praise each other after RCB's win over SRH
Champions League: Twitter reacts after Ronaldo scripts Real Madrid's comeback against Wolfsburg
Goals are in my DNA, says Cristiano Ronaldo after inspiring Real Madrid past Wolfsburg in Champions League
Video Manchester City vs PSG highlights: Watch as De Bruyne takes EPL side to Champions League semifinals
IPL 2016: KKR vs Mumbai Indians team news and playing XI
Video Real Madrid vs Wolfsburg highlights: Watch the Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in Champions League quarterfinals
RCB vs SRH highlights: Watch all the fours and sixes from De Villiers, Warner, Kohli and Sarfaraz in IPL 2016 Match 4
Play
Britains Danny Willett returned to the UK as Masters champion on 12 April, telling reporters he hopes to take the triumph in his stride. The 28-year-old Englishman took advantage of a shocking back-nine meltdown by defending champion and runaway leader Jordan Spieth to win his first major title by three shots at the 80th Masters in Augusta on 10 April.
Apr 12, 2016
Danny Willett hopes to take Masters victory in his stride
Real Madrid vs Wolfsburg live streaming and TV information: Watch Champions League quarterfinal second leg live
IPL 2016: Treated sewage water to be used in matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium
EPL news: Leicester City's final home game tickets cost $15,000 a pair in resale websites
