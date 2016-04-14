Sports News

Slaven Bilic banks on emotion to spur West Ham to FA Cup semis

West Ham United are hoping to ride a wave of emotion all the way to the FA Cup semi-finals when they host Manchester United on 13 April, in the last Cup tie to be held at their historic Boleyn Ground. Manager Slaven Bilic felt the atmosphere, at the east London stadium that has been home to some of the greats of English soccer, would give his players an extra boost for the quarter-final replay. Apr 13, 2016
