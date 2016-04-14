Sports News
KKR vs Mumbai Indians highlights: Watch Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler power Mumbai to their first victory in IPL 2016
Kobe Bryant last game live streaming: Watch LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz live online and on TV
Benfica vs Bayern Munich live: Watch UEFA Champions League quarterfinal online
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming: Watch Champions League quarterfinal live on TV and online
IPL 2016 matches to shift out of Maharashtra after April 30
West Ham vs Manchester United live streaming and TV information: Watch FA Cup quarterfinal replay live
AFC Cup 2016: Mohun Bagan come from behind to hold Yangon United
LIVE STREAMING: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2016 live cricket score
After Pakistan victory, India go down to New Zealand in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
Mumbai Indians agree to provide help amid water crisis: Report
Play
West Ham United are hoping to ride a wave of emotion all the way to the FA Cup semi-finals when they host Manchester United on 13 April, in the last Cup tie to be held at their historic Boleyn Ground. Manager Slaven Bilic felt the atmosphere, at the east London stadium that has been home to some of the greats of English soccer, would give his players an extra boost for the quarter-final replay.
Apr 13, 2016
Slaven Bilic banks on emotion to spur West Ham to FA Cup semis
Watch AFC Cup 2016 live: Yangon United vs Mohun Bagan live streaming & TV information
Play
Manchester City reach the Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Paris St Germain as a Kevin De Bruyne strike ensured they progressed 3-2 on aggregate.
Apr 13, 2016
Manuel Pellegrini hails teams character in historic win
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacqquaio rematch still possible: Showtime VP
