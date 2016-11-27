Sports News

Arsene Wenger speaks out on Crewe sexual abuse investigation

When asked about his opinion on the current investigation into sexual abuse of young football players by former Crewe Alexandra coach Barry Bennell, Arsene Wenger spoke out for the hundreds and thousands of coaches who did not behave inappropriately.The accusations against Bennell sparked new investigations in a case that football player Andy Woodward - who made the first of the more recent claims against Bennell - called potentially worse than Savile. Nov 26, 2016
Guardiola: The Champions League is tougher now

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised former City manager Manuel Pellegrini for bringing the club into the Champions League four years in a row. “We are where we want to be”, he continued, when asked about his player’s performance. Nov 26, 2016
