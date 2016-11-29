Sports News

Football sex abuse scandal: ‘Hundreds, if not thousands’ more cases likely Play

Football sex abuse scandal: ‘Hundreds, if not thousands’ more cases likely

A footballer once on Manchester City’s books has said that the child sex abuse scandal in British soccer could widen to reveal “hundreds, if not thousands” of victims. Jason Dunford, a former youth team player with Manchester City, is one of four people to waive their right to anonymity and appear on a BBC television programme about the abuse. The players came forward in the wake of former Crew Alexandra player Andy Woodward revealing he was molested as a boy by convicted paedophile Barry Bennell. Dunford said Bennell had also tried to abuse him. Nov 28, 2016
Prev 506 507 508 509 510 511 512 513 514 515 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR