A footballer once on Manchester City’s books has said that the child sex abuse scandal in British soccer could widen to reveal “hundreds, if not thousands” of victims. Jason Dunford, a former youth team player with Manchester City, is one of four people to waive their right to anonymity and appear on a BBC television programme about the abuse. The players came forward in the wake of former Crew Alexandra player Andy Woodward revealing he was molested as a boy by convicted paedophile Barry Bennell. Dunford said Bennell had also tried to abuse him.
Nov 28, 2016
Football sex abuse scandal: ‘Hundreds, if not thousands’ more cases likely
