YouTube vloggers hide in Old Trafford overnight to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal Play

A pair of Youtube Vloggers, Uosof Ahmadi and his friend Kyle ‘Captain Reckless’ managed to sneak into the mens loos at the football stadium and evade capture until the morning, when they snuck into the Manchester vs Arsenal game. Following their discovery, the pair were investigated by police, who carried out background checks to ascertain whether they were known to be affiliated with any terrorist groups.In May, the clubs final home Premier League match of the season was abandoned when a bomb – strapped to the back of a toilet door – was found by a supporter. The device, a mobile phone attached to piping, was missed by staff in their pre-match sweep but was actually a fake device that had been used on a training exercise and mistakenly left behind. Nov 23, 2016
