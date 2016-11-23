Play
Tottenham have crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage after they lost 2-1 away to Monaco on 22 November. Club captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saved a penalty in the game, but it wasnt enough to stop his side losing the game. Spurs can now only finish as high as third in group E.
Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says Champions League exit a big disappointment
