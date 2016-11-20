Sports News

Speaking ahead of the Manchester City game against Crystal Palace on Saturday, 19 November, manager Pep Guardiola explains why he never looks at the position of the opposite team in the league. But he says Alan Pardews experienced and fast players will make the match against Crystal Palace on of the most difficult games for City to play. Nov 19, 2016
