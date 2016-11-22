Sports News
Jurgen Klinsmann fired as US coach, so who will replace the German?
Houston Texans vs Oakland Raiders live streaming: Watch Monday Night Football on TV, online
England lost their final eight wickets for just 71 runs, as they slumped to a 246-run defeat in the second test in Visakhapatnam.
Nov 21, 2016
England captain Alastair Cook says batting collapse against India cost us the game
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri admitted he is looking over his shoulder at the relegation zone following Leicester City’s defeat at Watford but also said it is “too early” to talk about the possibility of relegation. Leicester lost 2-1 to Watford at Vicarage Road on 19 November.
Nov 21, 2016
Claudio Ranieri its too early to think about Leicester being relegated
Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors live basketball streaming: Watch NBA live on TV, Online
WWE Raw live: Goldberg says who's next after Survivor Series 2016; Watch online, on TV
PV Sindhu is back in action from Tuesday after winning China Open
Diego Forlan: After CK Vineeth, Uruguay football star grabs eyeballs in ISL 2016
Here's why Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn won't be spending Thanksgiving with his family
Vizag Test: Virat Kohli explains how Cheteshwar Pujara's 'strategy' led to India's win
BCCI vs Lodha Committee: Is it Anurag Thakur vs GK Pillai now?
Britains Andy Murray beat the 5-time champion to claim the title of world number one in the same week that his brother Jamie and partner Bruno Soares were crowned the world number one doubles pair.
Nov 21, 2016
Andy Murray beats Novak Djokovic in ATP World Tour finals
Champions League schedule: TV guide, time, fixtures and dates of Matchday 5
In photos: Geeta Phogat marriage; Dangal star Aamir Khan, Sakshi Malik attend
