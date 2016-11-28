Sports News

Nico Rosberg has won his first Formula One world championship. The German clinched his maiden F1 title after finishing second behind Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand prix.In 2015 Rosberg was championship runner-up to Hamilton. Starting off strongly at the beginning of 2016 Rosberg won the first four races of the year.His victory comes 34 years after his father, Finland’s Keke Rosberg, won the title in 1982. Nov 27, 2016
