Sports News

Play

Russia running out of time to send athletes to Rio 2016

Athletics superpower Russia is running out of time to eradicate doping and may not be able to send a track and field team to this years Rio Olympics, Dick Pound, chair of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) independent commission, said on 9 March. Mar 9, 2016
Prev 829 830 831 832 833 834 835 836 837 838 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR