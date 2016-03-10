Sports News

Liverpool v Man Utd: Klopp calls match the â€˜mother of all gamesâ€™

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stands on the brink of history ahead of their Europa League clash against Manchester United on 10 March, but it is an unwanted record the German coach is battling to avoid. Never during the two sides fierce 122-year rivalry have Liverpool lost five successive matches against United, but they stand on the brink of the unwanted milestone after four straight defeats. Mar 10, 2016
