Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger plays down fan discontent after banner is unfurled in Hull City clash
ICC World T20 2016: MS Dhoni happy to see death overs issue solved
Video Real Madrid vs Roma highlights: Ronaldo and Rodriguez help Zidane's side advance in Champions League
ICC World T20 2016: Pakistan team's arrival in India delayed by PCB
Video Hull City vs Arsenal highlights: Watch Giroud and Walcott goals as Gunners enter FA Cup quarterfinals
Serena Williams, the top-ranked player in womens tennis, said on 8 March that she was shocked to hear her friend and fellow tennis star Maria Sharapova had failed a drug test, but she commended Sharapova for showing courage in taking responsibility.
Mar 8, 2016
Maria Sharapova: Serena Williams says failed drug test admission showed â€˜courageâ€™
India vs Pakistan in Dharamsala: 'Match is on', says ICC WT20 director
Dhoni the best finisher in cricket? Dhoni, Kohli, Gambhir share views
Zimbabwe vs Hong Kong highlights: Watch as Chigumbura and Sibanda help Zim to opening World T20 victory
US Olympic gold medal winning swimmer Natalie Coughlin expressed support for Maria Sharapova after the Russian tennis player made a public admission of a failed drug test on 7 March. Coughlin, a twelve-time Olympic medallist, in Los Angeles for a United States Olympic Committee media event, said she thought Sharapova did the right thing in making a public announcement.
Mar 8, 2016
Maria Sharapova: US swimmer Natalie Coughlin expresses support for admission of failed drug test
Watch Champions League live: Real Madrid vs Roma live streaming & TV information
ICC World T20 2016: Sri Lanka add Thirimanne and Lakmal to their squad
Sharapova loses Tag Heuer, Nike endorsements after doping revelation
World Cup qualifiers: List of India probables announced for Iran and Turkmenistan clash
