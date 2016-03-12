Play
Formula One is assured of novelty this season, with fresh faces and a record 21 races including the first in Azerbaijan, even if Lewis Hamilton becomes a four-times world champion with Mercedes. Speaking during a Mercedes event in Fellbach near Stuttgart on 11 March, Hamilton said he was excited to go back to competition. Testing is not competition.
Mar 12, 2016
Williams F1 drivers Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas are confident they can mount a serious challenge to Ferrari and Mercedes in 2016. Williams havent repeated the glory years of the 1980s and 1990s when they won nine constructors championships and seven world titles, but they have been on an upward curve recently. Valtteri Bottas finished fifth and Felipe Massa sixth in the standings as Williams ended the season in a comfortable third place in the constructors.
Mar 12, 2016
F1: Williams set sights on overhauling Mercedes and Ferrari
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini believes his team will ramp up the pressure on their title rivals if they secure back-to-back Premier League victories starting at Norwich City on 12 March. Although Norwich are struggling down in 18th place, Pellegrini believes it will be a tough match.
Mar 12, 2016
Novak Djokovic on 11 March that Maria Sharapova must face the consequences of her failed drug test at the Australian Open
Mar 12, 2016
