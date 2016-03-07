Sports News

FIS World Cup: Lucas Eguibar wins snowboard cross gold

There were wins for Lucas Eguibar and Michela Moioli in snowboard cross on 6 March, in the latest FIS World Cup races in the Swiss resort of Veysonnaz. Spains Eguibar topped the podium ahead of Nick Baumgartner and Alessandro Haemmerle. Eguilbar is fourth in the overall World Cup standings on 2766 points, with Olympic champion Pierre Vaultier on top with 4640 points and already confirmed as the World Cup winner overall. Mar 7, 2016
