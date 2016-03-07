Sports News
There were wins for Lucas Eguibar and Michela Moioli in snowboard cross on 6 March, in the latest FIS World Cup races in the Swiss resort of Veysonnaz. Spains Eguibar topped the podium ahead of Nick Baumgartner and Alessandro Haemmerle. Eguilbar is fourth in the overall World Cup standings on 2766 points, with Olympic champion Pierre Vaultier on top with 4640 points and already confirmed as the World Cup winner overall.
Mar 7, 2016
FIS World Cup: Lucas Eguibar wins snowboard cross gold
Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew fumed over the decision to award the Reds a penalty in the last seconds of injury time, which allowed Christian Benteke to give Liverpool a win at Selhurst Park. Benteke tumbled under minimal contact from Damien Delayney, with referee Andre Marriner awarded a penalty after an intervention from assistant ref Scott Ledger.
Mar 7, 2016
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: Pardew furious over â€˜worryingâ€™ decision to award penalty
