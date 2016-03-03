Sports News

Martin Crowe: Tributes pour in after ex-New Zealand cricket captain dies at 53

Tributes flowed in on 3 March for former New Zealand cricket captain Martin Crowe, who died after a long battle with cancer at age 53. Widely considered New Zealands finest batsman, Crowe was initially diagnosed with follicular lymphoma in 2012 before the disease went into remission. In September 2014, however, Crowe said a more aggressive form, double-hit lymphoma, had developed and he had been told only five percent survive more than 12 months. Crowes funeral will be held in Auckland on 11 March. Mar 3, 2016
