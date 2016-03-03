Sports News

Athletics: David Rudisha says doping a big issue for Kenya

Kenyas doping problem is a big issue said David Rudisha, but the Olympic 800 metres champion hopes his country is on the right track to restoring its reputation. The 27-year-old, who lit up the 2012 London Games with a brilliant world record performance in the 800m final, has been distressed by the allegations of doping and corruption that have rocked the East African countrys athletics programme. Mar 2, 2016
F1: Reborn Renault team look forward to returning to the grid as constructors

Renault Sport managing director Cyril Abiteboul said on 1 March that the French carmaker knows what it takes to be successful as they return to the Formula 1 starting grid as a constructor. Renault bought back Lotus F1, which they had sold at the end of 2009 after winning championships with Spaniard Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006, last December. They will now compete under the Renault Sport Formula One name, with Renault branding prominent, along with that of the Infiniti luxury marque, which is part of the Renault-Nissan alliance. Mar 2, 2016
