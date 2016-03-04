Sports News

Andy Murray: Fatherhood is scary but takes precedence

Andy Murray remains committed to playing a full part in Great Britains Davis Cup defence starting on 4 March, despite becoming a dad and the prospect of a packed playing schedule hampering his chances of leading the side to a repeat triumph. Murray was instrumental in ending Britains 79-year wait for the title that came with victory over Belgium in Ghent last November and he will be back on court for a first round tie against Japan in Birmingham. Mar 3, 2016
All Blacks Dan Carter says retiring from international rugby was right decision

Dan Carter, the former All Blacks flyhalf who retired after winning the 2015 World Cup, met his fans on 2 March, and signed his autobiography which has just been released in France, his new home. New Zealand cemented their status as the greatest team in rugby history when they overwhelmed Australia 34-17 at Twickenham last October to become world champions for a record third time, and the first nation to retain the Webb Ellis Cup. Mar 3, 2016
