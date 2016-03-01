Sports News
Watch Asia Cup 2106 live: India vs Sri Lanka live streaming and TV information
Asia Cup updated points table: Who stands where after week one of tournament
2016 Asia Cup T20: Mustafizur Rahman ruled out of tournament due to injury
Watch NBA live: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers live streaming and TV information
Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2016 highlights: Watch all the action as Akmal and Malik take Pak to victory
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has confirmed the Foxes will be without Nâ€™Golo Kante for at least two matches. The 24-year-old midfielder sustained a hamstring injury, so will miss out on the West Brom and Watford games.
Feb 29, 2016
Leicester City vs West Brom: Ranieri confirms Kante out for two games
UFC 196: Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz feature in action-packed promo [VIDEO]
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2016: Team news, lineups, pitch conditions and injury update
Budget 2016: Allocation to sports sees marginal hike; no bright news for North-East
MS Dhoni, Waqar Younis share views on umpires wearing earpieces during matches
Asia Cup T20: Ravichandran Ashwin urges India not to take Sri Lanka lightly
Watch Serie A live: Fiorentina vs Napoli live streaming and TV information
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup: Players to watch in Dhaka include Raina, Nehra and Mathews
Asia Cup T20 India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli vs Malinga, Yuvraj vs Herath & other key battles
