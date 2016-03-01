Sports News

Play

Arsenal: Arsene Wenger looking turn negatives in to positives

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said that he wants his players to respond to having a bad week by making sure they have a good one. Wengers sides hopes of winning silverware this season suffered a dent last week after a 2-0 loss at the Emirates to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday and a 3-2 defeat by Manchester United in the Premier League 28 February. Mar 1, 2016
