Adam Scott wins WGC after six-birdie streak

Adam Scott went back-to-back, winning for the second successful week by overcoming some closing-hole drama to claim the WGC-Cadillac Championship in breezy Miami on 6 March. Scott, who won the Honda Classic on 28 February began the final round three shots behind leader Rory McIlroy and fell six strokes off the pace making two double bogeys in the first five holes. However he turned his game around with a run of six birdies in the next nine holes. Mar 7, 2016
