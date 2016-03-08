Sports News
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, the highest-paid woman in sports, said on 7 March that she failed a drug test at the Australian Open due to a substance she has been taking for 10 years for health issues.
Mar 8, 2016
Maria Sharapova says she failed drug test at Australian Open
Maria Sharapova positive drug test: Capriati slams Russian, says she should be stripped of all titles
ICC's David Richardson confirms Hong Kong were the team investigated by ACU
Maria Sharapova reveals she tested positive for a banned substance at the Australian Open
Adam Scott went back-to-back, winning for the second successful week by overcoming some closing-hole drama to claim the WGC-Cadillac Championship in breezy Miami on 6 March. Scott, who won the Honda Classic on 28 February began the final round three shots behind leader Rory McIlroy and fell six strokes off the pace making two double bogeys in the first five holes. However he turned his game around with a run of six birdies in the next nine holes.
Mar 7, 2016
Adam Scott wins WGC after six-birdie streak
