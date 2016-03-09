Sports News

Michael Phelps looking for golden finish to career at Rio Olympics

American swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, said he hopes this years Rio Olympics will be a fitting end to his gilded career. Phelps, who will be 31 during the Rio Games and has committed himself to one last run at Olympic glory after having announced his retirement at the 2012 London Olympics, was appearing at the Under Armour complex to promote his newest TV commercial for the sports apparel company. Mar 9, 2016
