Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd: Jurgen Klopp thanks fans for â€˜unbelievableâ€™ atmosphere

Liverpools 2-0 victory over Manchester United on 10 March was payback for the fans, manager Jurgen Klopp said after his side produced a commanding display to down their fiercest rivals in the Europa League. Klopps team ran out comfortable winners in the first leg of their last-16 clash at Anfield and would have inflicted a more embarrassing defeat on United but for a string of brilliant saves from David De Gea. Mar 11, 2016
