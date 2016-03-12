Sports News
Pakistan vs Bengal ICC World T20 2016 warmup match: Where to follow live updates and score
All England Open: Indian challenge over as Saina exits in quarterfinals
Watch NBA live: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers live streaming and TV information
Ronda Rousey doesn't have the will to get back: Miesha Tate
ICC WT20: Pakistan gets green signal from interior ministry to play in India
Mamata Banerjee assures Pakistan and ICC of security during ICC WT20 match
Play
IBTimes UK sports editor Nick Howson previews the clash between England and Wales.
Mar 11, 2016
Six Nations 2016: England vs Wales preview
Play
Liverpools 2-0 victory over Manchester United on 10 March was payback for the fans, manager Jurgen Klopp said after his side produced a commanding display to down their fiercest rivals in the Europa League. Klopps team ran out comfortable winners in the first leg of their last-16 clash at Anfield and would have inflicted a more embarrassing defeat on United but for a string of brilliant saves from David De Gea.
Mar 11, 2016
Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd: Jurgen Klopp thanks fans for â€˜unbelievableâ€™ atmosphere
Play
IBTimes UK sports editor Nick Howson previews the clash between Italy and England.
Mar 11, 2016
Six Nations 2016: Ireland vs Italy preview
Play
Borussia Dortmund underlined their status as Europa League favourites with a masterclass show against a largely second-string Tottenham Hotspur, winning their last-16 first leg clash 3-0 on 10 March.
Mar 11, 2016
Dortmund 3-0 Tottenham: Pochettino tries to take positives from hammering
Watch Serie A live (March 11): Juventus vs Sassulo live stream & TV info
Martin Crowe funeral: New Zealand bid legendary cricketer an emotional farewell
Andy Murray joins Rafael Nadal in slamming Maria Sharapova
World T20: Mohammad Shami's impressive comeback a great sign for Dhoni and India
