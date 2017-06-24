Sports News

Rio Ferdinand says Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United is the stuff of dreams Play

Rio Ferdinand says Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United is the stuff of dreams

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand on Thursday (June 22) said the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the Premier League side would be a and amp;#39;fairytale and amp;#39; for fans.The British media has reported the Portuguese striker could be on his way out of Real Madrid after being accused of defrauding the tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($16.39 million) and Manchester United would be in the queue to sign him again. Jun 23, 2017
Watch Barcelona youngster score an outrageous wonder goal Play

Watch Barcelona youngster score an outrageous wonder goal

A member of FC Barcelonas youth academy, more commonly known as La Masia, may be responsible for one of the best goals of the year. Gerard Hernandez, a member of La Masias Alevin A under-12 squad, scored a stunning strike from a restart in the La Liga Promises competition in Villareal against the host club on 18 June. Jun 23, 2017
Prev 248 249 250 251 252 253 254 255 256 257 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR