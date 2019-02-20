Tennis legend Roger Federer will participate in the 2019 Madrid Open, it has been confirmed. Federer skipped the last two clay seasons in order to manage his schedule to focus on winning tournaments that were not on clay.

Federer won only one French Open in his career and that came in the year 2009. The Swiss tennis legend has not been successful on clay surfaces. Though, it has not stopped him from taking part in the 2019 Madrid Open, that will start later in May.

"Roger Federer will participate in the Mutua Madrid Open, which takes place in the Caja Mágica from 3 to 12 May," a statement read on Madrid Open's official website. "After two years without playing the clay swing, the Swiss player will be back in Madrid this season, choosing to play the fourth Masters 1000 of the year as one of his stops in the clay season," it added.

Madrid Open tournament director Feliciano López has expressed delight after Federer's participation in the tournament. "Federer is one of the best players of all time, it's no secret", said Feliciano López, the Director of the Mutua Madrid Open.

"We are happy because his return to Madrid is a gift to the tournament, but above all the fans will be able to see a unique player in the Caja Mágica. Having the Swiss player back on clay with Djokovic and Nadal is going to be unmissable."

Federer's inclusion in this year's Madrid Open makes the tournament special, according to Madrid Open honorary president Manolo Santana. "Roger's presence in the Caja Mágica will make this year's Mutua Madrid Open special", said Manolo Santana.

"It doesn't matter that he's 37 because he still has that unmistakable class; the innate talent that has made him one of the best of all time. Being able to enjoy his tennis is something that no fan of the sport should miss."