The International Cricket Council (ICC) banned former Sharjah-based cricket coach Irfan Ansari on February 20 from all formats of the game for 10 years. This ban has been handed out after ICC's Anti-Corruption tribunal found him guilty of breaching three counts of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.

This ban results out of an incident that happened in UAE during a series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in October 2017. The Tribunal banned Ansari on evidence of him approaching Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed in a bid to solicit information from him by engaging in corrupt conduct. Sarfraz immediately reported this incident which led to an investigation by ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

Ansari was bound by ICC's Anti-Corruption Code because of his affiliation to the Pakistan cricket team and also as a result of being a coach to two teams that participate in domestic matches in the UAE.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – ACU said, "I'd like to place on record my thanks to Sarfaraz Ahmed who showed true leadership and professionalism from the moment he reported this approach. He recognised it for what it was, rejected it and reported it. He then supported our investigation and subsequent tribunal."

"This is the first time we have prosecuted for failure to cooperate with an investigation since the new rules enabling us to demand the participants hand over their phone for examination and the sanction reflects the seriousness of the offence. It is an important tool to aid our investigations and continue in our efforts to rid the sport of these corrupters."

Under the ICC's code, Ansari was found guilty on the following counts:

Article 2.3.3 - directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a participant to breach the Code Article 2.3.2 by disclosing inside information.

Article 2.4.6 - failure or refusal to cooperate with the ACU's investigation by failing to provide accurately and completely the information and/or documentation requested by the ACU in October 2017. This included a request by the ICC ACU to take possession of and/or copy or download information from his mobile devices.

Article 2.4.6 - failure or refusal to cooperate with the ACU's investigation by failing to provide accurately and completely the information and/or documentation requested by the ACU in February 2018. Again this included a request by the ICC ACU to take possession of and/or copy or download information from his mobile devices.