In the wake of the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla has said that India will not play against Pakistan in any bilateral series unless the country stops its state "sponsored terrorism".

Talking to Times Now, Rajeev Shukla said that the reaction of people is justified following the suicide bombing in Pulwama which claimed the lives of at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. "Whatever is happening, Imran Khan's portrait being removed or MFN status revoked is people's outrage and the reaction is justified," Shukla told Times Now.

In the wake of the terror attack, the prestigious Cricket Club of India (CCI) covered the portrait of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan from its Brabourne Stadium headquarters. The CCI secretary Suresh Bafna also urged BCCI to take a stand and not play against Pakistan in the upcoming cricket World Cup in England.

Shukla went on to say that despite maintaining sport is beyond politics, India will not play against Pakistan until the country stops "sponsored terrorism". Shukla said, "I've always said the sport is above politics but now it will hamper sporting ties too, not until Pakistan sponsored terrorism is stopped."

Addressing the talks over India's clash against Pakistan in the World Cup, Shukla said that no decision has yet been taken but whether India plays the match or not will depend on the government. "Cannot say now whether we will play Pakistan in the World Cup as it's too far but our policy and position is very clear, we will wait for the government's decision."

India is slated to play Pakistan in the round-robin stage of the World Cup on June 16 in Old Trafford, Manchester. Pakistan and India have played each other six times in the 50-over format of the quadrennial event and India has come out on top on each occasion. Meanwhile, BCCI acting president Vinod Khanna has also appealed to the Committee of Administrators to sanction at least Rs 5 crore to the families of the martyred soldiers. Earlier today, February 18, IMG-Reliance pulled out of their television coverage commitments towards Pakistan Super League in protest of the attack which took place on February 14.

The terror attack which has caused unanimous outrage in India happened around 3:15 PM when a 22-year-old named Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a bus carrying CRPF troopers in the Lethpora area of Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. Pakistan terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) took responsibility for the act.