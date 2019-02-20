In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, there have been scattered voices which have asked the BCCI to boycott the clash with Pakistan in the World Cup. Although the marquee tournament is still two months away, the BCCI has issued a statement saying that they will act as per the directive of the then government.

"Situation will get clearer after some time, a little closer to the World Cup. ICC has nothing to do with it. If the government at that point in time feels we shouldn't play, it's obvious that we won't play", ANI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

India has hit back at Pakistan after the terror attack in Pulwama which claimed the lives of at least 40 CRPF jawans and as such, cricketing ties could take a further hit. However, if India do forfeit the match at Old Trafford, Pakistan will get the points. In this regard, the BCCI is yet to approach the ICC with any intimation.

'Haven't approached ICC yet'

"But the result of that would be that Pakistan will get the points of the match & if it is final (b/w India & Pakistan), they will win the World Cup without even playing. We haven't yet approached ICC in this regard", the source further revealed.

This comes a day after ICC said that they are closely monitoring the situation and in the current situation, all the matches will go on as planned in the original schedule. Outgoing ICC CEO Dave Richardson also said that they had not received any information from either the BCCI or PCB, but the matter will be discussed in the ICC's quarterly meeting slated to be held later this month.

"We haven't written to the boards as yet," Richardson told ESPNcricinfo in London.

"Our thoughts are with the people that were impacted by the incident. And we are monitoring the situation with our members including the BCCI and PCB. Certainly, there are no indications any of the matches, including the Pakistan-India match, will not be played as planned at the World Cup. But as I say we will continue to monitor the situation," he added.