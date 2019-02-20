In a country where cricket is religion, Viu is all set to enthral its Viu-ers with 'iB Cricket Super Over League'' - the world's first virtual reality show. Kickstarting on March 15, 2019, witness the best of the present and yesteryear cricketers compete against each other to entertain the millennial audience in an all-new avatar.

Produced by the renowned Ashvini Yardi, founder of Viniyard Films, the show promises to pack a punch with a legendary lineup of cricketers, with the likes of Virender Sehwag, Brendon McCullum, Harbhajan Singh, Andre Russell, Suresh Raina, Herschelle Gibbs, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Christopher Lynn, Mohammad Kaif, Tillakaratne Dilshan and VVS Laxman, battling it out in a fun-filled cricketing format. The show will be hosted by the extremely talented and gorgeous actress, Nia Sharma and famous cricket commentator Gautam Bhimani.

This much-awaited show which consists of 12 episodes, will witness the thrills and spills of a live cricket match in a real versus virtual format. Each episode shall witness an entertaining game between two teams, with connoisseurs of the game, giving their inputs on how to play the first of its kind tournament. The first 6 episodes are league matches leading up to the knock-out games and conclude to the grand finale in the 12th episode.

Speaking about the League cricketer Virender Sehwag said, "It's amazing that cricket is embracing new technologies to create this new format of cricket league. This way, the sport is growing big and garnering love from all generations. Also, I'm very excited to play against my buddies, in the iB Cricket Super Over League after a long time."

This isn't the first time Viu has done a show in the field of sport. The platform set the ball rolling via cricket comedy chat shows like What the Duck, Googlies and Virender Sehwag's micro-original Viru ke Funde.