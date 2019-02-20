The Indian Premier League is drawing near and as we go closer to the tournament, the excitement reaches fever pitch. This can be felt by franchises too as Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore got involved in a hilarious Twitter exchange on February 19.

The 2019 edition of the IPL has been affected by two major events – the Lok Sabha elections and the ICC World Cup. While the election is due in April, the World Cup is starting on May 30 which put the IPL's fate in jeopardy. But considering the immense popularity of the money-minting franchise league, the organizers decided to start the IPL from March 23.

The tournament will thus start 10 days following the conclusion of the bilateral series between India and Australia. Although the date of the final is yet to be officially announced, it will probably be played around May 15 and latest by May 20. The most likely date when the final will be played looks like Sunday, May 19.

On Tuesday, the organizers of the IPL announced the fixtures for the first two weeks and the opening contest will feature Virat Kohli renewing his franchise rivalry with MS Dhoni. Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most popular fixtures of the tournament. It is a big-ticket affair and considering the national team connection between the leaders of the respective sides, it takes greater contextual significance.

Thus, milking this moment of theirs being the opening match of the 12th edition of the tournament, RCB's Twitter account fired the first shot by saying they prefer sweet sambar despite the first match promising a spicy South Indian derby.

The CSK brigade replied like MS Dhoni would – in measured and limited words but it did the trick. They simply reminded their southern rivals the colour of sambar.

The full fixture of the first two weeks of the IPL is as follows: 

Date Day Time Match Venue
March 23 Saturday Evening CSK vs RCB Chennai
March 24 Sunday Afternoon KKR vs SRH Kolkata
March 24 Sunday Evening MI vs DC Mumbai
March 25 Monday Evening RR vs KXIP Jaipur
March 26 Tuesday Evening DC vs CSK Delhi
March 27 Wednesday Evening KKR vs KXIP Kolkata
March 28 Thursday Evening RCB vs MI Bengaluru
March 29 Friday Evening SRH vs RR Hyderabad
March 30 Saturday Afternoon KXIP vs MI Mohali
March 30 Saturday Evening DC vs KKR Delhi
March 31 Sunday Afternoon SRH vs RCB Hyderabad
March 31 Sunday Evening CSK vs RR Chennai
April 1 Monday Evening KXIP vs DC Mohali
April 2 Tuesday Evening RR vs RCB Jaipur
April 3 Wednesday Evening MI vs CSK Mumbai
April 4 Thursday Evening DC vs SRH Delhi
April 5 Friday Evening RCB vs KKR Bengaluru