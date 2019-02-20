The Indian Premier League is drawing near and as we go closer to the tournament, the excitement reaches fever pitch. This can be felt by franchises too as Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore got involved in a hilarious Twitter exchange on February 19.

The 2019 edition of the IPL has been affected by two major events – the Lok Sabha elections and the ICC World Cup. While the election is due in April, the World Cup is starting on May 30 which put the IPL's fate in jeopardy. But considering the immense popularity of the money-minting franchise league, the organizers decided to start the IPL from March 23.

The tournament will thus start 10 days following the conclusion of the bilateral series between India and Australia. Although the date of the final is yet to be officially announced, it will probably be played around May 15 and latest by May 20. The most likely date when the final will be played looks like Sunday, May 19.

On Tuesday, the organizers of the IPL announced the fixtures for the first two weeks and the opening contest will feature Virat Kohli renewing his franchise rivalry with MS Dhoni. Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most popular fixtures of the tournament. It is a big-ticket affair and considering the national team connection between the leaders of the respective sides, it takes greater contextual significance.

Thus, milking this moment of theirs being the opening match of the 12th edition of the tournament, RCB's Twitter account fired the first shot by saying they prefer sweet sambar despite the first match promising a spicy South Indian derby.

A spicy south Indian Derby for starters - but we prefer the sweet sambar...



Our VIVO IPL 2019 begins away from Bengaluru on Day 1

The CSK brigade replied like MS Dhoni would – in measured and limited words but it did the trick. They simply reminded their southern rivals the colour of sambar.

But sambar is always #Yellove in colour no?

Some fans also reacted to this exchange.

Before i die... I want to see the man behind this account

Savage level- infinity!!

Even shit is yellow in colour.

