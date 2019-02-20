Jose Higueras, the former coach of Roger Federer, says it will be difficult to stop Rafael Nadal at the 2019 French Open, if he gets going.

Rafael Nadal has won the Roland Garros for a record 11 times and at present, he is one of the big favourites to win it for the 12th time in his career.

"I do not know who can beat Rafael Nadal in Paris if he is doing well," says Jose Higueras.

Rafael Nadal's opportunity to win the first Grand Slam of the calendar year took a blow when he lost to Novak Djokovic at the 2019 Australian Open final.

Roger Federer was knocked out in the quarter-final by Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 20-year-old was not able to overcome Rafael Nadal in the semi-final of the Australian Open.

The Swiss tennis legend has said that he will take part in the 2019 French Open. Jose Higueras says that Nadal is the favourite to win the Roland Garros and Roger Federer's best chance of winning the next Grand Slam will be at the 2019 Wimbledon.

"Father Time is catching up with Federer because the body does not recover the same as before at that age. His best chance to win another Grand Slam may be Wimbledon," added Jose Higueras.

Rafael Nadal has so far won 17 Grand Slam titles and winning the French Open later this year will see him get close to Roger Federer's overall tally of 20 titles. Novak Djokovic has 15 Grand Slam titles.

Higueras says both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are in the contention to surpass Roger Federer for the top spot.

"I have no doubts he can get to 20 and the same with Novak Djokovic, who is a little bit younger and is dominating in the recent times," he added.