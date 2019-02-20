Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been prolific in the recent past with the white ball, has said that the Indian side would do whatever it takes to win the upcoming ODI series against Australia and then dedicate it to the martyred CRPF jawans. "We will do everything we can to get a series win and dedicate it to the soldiers," Shami told India TV. The pacer has already made a donation of Rs 5 lakh to the CRPF Wives Welfare Association.

'We will always be by their side'

"It's very upsetting to hear about the tragic events that happened in Pulwama. They risk their lives at the borders so we Indians can sleep safe. It's the least we can do by contributing to help the families who have lost their loved ones and we will always be by their side," he added.

The sporting community has come together after the terror attacks and has made contributions to the families and children of the martyred jawans. Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and announced that he would be privileged to sponsor the education of the children of the jawans in his school.

"Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga," Sehwag wrote on his Twitter handle.

Also, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has asked the BCCI to consider cancelling the World Cup match slated to be held against Pakistan later this year. This is a difficult time. The attack that has happened, it was unbelievable and it's very wrong. Strict action will surely be taken by the government. When it comes to cricket, I don't think we should have any relations with them otherwise they will keep treating us like this," Harbhajan told India Today.